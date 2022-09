Crime Watch 8

1 shot at residence on the city’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has been shot at a residence on the city’s south side and is in critical condition, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

According to IMPD, a person was shot in the 8000 block of South Delaware Street on Sunday evening.

News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene.

There is no further information at this time.