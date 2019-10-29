Woman shot at gas station in Lawrence; man fatally shoots self nearby

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — A woman was shot Tuesday afternoon at a gas station on Marion County’s northeast side by her estranged husband, who minutes later shot himself in a nearby residential area, police said.

Lawrence police and emergency medical personnel were called to a report of a person shot shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Thorntons gas station southeast of Pendleton Pike and Sunnyside Road.

Police did not immediately release the condition of the woman. She was alert and talking when taken to a hospital.

The man shot himself in the 11200 block of Winding Wood Court, a few blocks southeast of the gas station, in the Villas at Winding Ridge.

Police said the woman and the suspect likely knew each other. The crime may potentially involve a domestic situation. Police did not know what led up to the shooting but said no threat to the community exists.

Police were giving attention to a gray Dodge Charger car at the gas station.