Crime Watch 8

1 shot, in critical condition on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A shooting has left one person in critical condition on the east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just before 8 a.m., officers were called to the 8600 block of East Michigan Street for a report of a person shot.

After arriving on the scene, officers found the victim, who was suffering from a gunshot wound. They were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The events surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time.

No victim or suspect information has been released.