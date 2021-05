Crime Watch 8

1 shot, in critical condition on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is in critical condition following a shooting on the city’s northeast side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers responded to the 4300 block of Keystone Avenue for a report of a person shot just after 12:30 p.m.

Once on the scene, officers located the victim and determined that they had been critically injured.

No victim or possible suspect information has been released.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.