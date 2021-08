Crime Watch 8

1 shot, in critical condition on northwest side

Photo of a northwest side shooting on Aug. 30, 2021. (WISH Photo/John LeSage)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is in critical condition after a shooting on the city’s northwest side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just after 11:30 a.m., officers were called to the 4900 block of Amaryllis Court for a report of a person shot.

After getting to the scene, officers located the victim who had been shot multiple times.

No suspect or victim information has been released.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear at this time.