Crime Watch 8

1 shot in domestic dispute in Lawrence Township school parking lot

The Early Learning Center at Mary Castle and the Mary E Castle Elementary School were placed on lockdown Friday afternoon following a shooting. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot during a domestic dispute in the parking lot of an early learning center on the city’s northeast side Friday afternoon.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to 8510 E. 82nd St. around 1 p.m. Friday on reports of a person shot. That’s the address for the Early Learning Center at Mary Castle, which shares a campus with Mary Castle Elementary School.

When officers arrived they found one victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

A spokesperson for Mary E Castle Elementary School confirmed the shooting happened in the parking lot of the early learning center. No students or staff were injured.

Lawrence Township Schools has several early learning centers for its kindergarten and preschool programs.

Both the early learning center and the middle school were immediately placed on lockdown.

“As the area is now a crime scene, all students will be dismissed early and should be picked up on the west side of ELC Mary Castle,” the spokesperson said in a statement Friday.

Students who aren’t picked up by normal dismissal time will be able to ride the bus home. School officials say no after-care programming will be available at either site Friday.