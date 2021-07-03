Crime Watch 8

1 shot inside Castleton Square mall

Emergency medical crews were the first called about 7:25 p.m. July 2, 2021, to an unsafe gunshot scene at Castleton Square mall, 6020 E. 82nd St. (WISH Photo/Andrew Moore)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was stable after being shot Friday night inside Castleton Square mall, police said.

Emergency medical crews were the first called about 7:25 p.m. Friday to an unsafe gunshot scene at the mall, 6020 E. 82nd St.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department about 3 minutes later received a report of a person shot coming to Community North Hospital, which is near the mall at 7150 Clearvista Drive. IMPD later determined the victim at the hospital was connected to the shooting inside the mall.

Police have not said whether the mall is safe. No information was immediately provided on the victim’s identity or whether any suspects are being sought.

Where the shooting happened in the mall was also not immediately known.

IMPD was planning to hold a news briefing outside the mall later Friday night.