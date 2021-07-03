Crime Watch 8

1 shot inside Castleton Square mall

Emergency medical crews were the first called about 7:25 p.m. July 2, 2021, to an unsafe gunshot scene at Castleton Square mall, 6020 E. 82nd St. (WISH Photo/Andrew Moore)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was stable after being shot Friday night inside Castleton Square mall, police said.

Emergency medical crews were the first called about 7:25 p.m. Friday to an unsafe gunshot scene at the mall, 6020 E. 82nd St.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department about 3 minutes later received a report of a person shot coming to Community North Hospital, which is near the mall at 7150 Clearvista Drive. IMPD later determined the victim at the hospital was connected to the shooting inside the mall.

Police have not said whether the mall is safe. No information was immediately provided on the victim’s identity or whether any suspects are being sought.

Where the shooting happened in the mall was also not immediately known.

IMPD was planning to hold a news briefing outside the mall later Friday night.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Daychella festival to debut on Fourth of July on Indy’s northwest side

All Indiana /

IndyEleven goalkeeper Bobby Edwards joins SportsLocker in studio

Indy Eleven /

One-on-one with Hoosier Head Coach Mike Woodson

College Basketball /

Portions of Illinois, Meridian streets to be closed during 4th of July fireworks

Local /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.
Pixel Image