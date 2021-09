Crime Watch 8

1 shot, killed in overnight shooting on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person was killed in an overnight shooting on the northeast side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Before 1:30 a.m., officers responded to the 5900 block of Radnor Road.

Officers arrived on the scene and found a man with a gunshot wound outside a house.

The victim was taken to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital, where he later died.

No suspect or victim information has been released.