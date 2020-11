1 shot, killed on near north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is dead after a shooting on the city’s near north side Tuesday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers were called to the 3800 block of Cornelius Avenue around 9:45 a.m. for a report of a person shot.

After arriving to the scene, IMPD confirmed that the victim had died.

No suspect or victim information has been released.

