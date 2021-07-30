Crime Watch 8

1 shot, killed on near north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person was killed in a shooting on the city’s near north side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers were called to the 3000 block of North Capitol Avenue around 4:15 a.m for a report of a person shot.

After arriving on the scene, officers found a victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

No suspect or victim information has been released.

The events leading up to the fatal shooting are also unknown at this time.