1 shot on city’s near north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said one person was shot on the city’s near north side Wednesday night.

IMPD officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of West Pruitt Street around 9:20 p.m. on reports of a person shot.

The shooting was reported in a residential area near Taggart Riverside Park.

Officer Aaron Hamer confirmed a person was found shot, but the victim’s condition was not immediately available.

Details about what led up to the shooting have not been released.