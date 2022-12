Crime Watch 8

1 shot on city’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has been shot and is in critical condition early Sunday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, around 3 a.m. officers responded to the 2600 block of Brookside Avenue on a report of a person shot. This is on the city’s northeast side of town.

Officers arrived and found a victim with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

There is nothing further at this time.