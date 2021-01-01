1 shot on east side, in critical condition

Photo of a Dec. 31, 2020 shooting on Prospect Street. (WISH Photo/Kevin Ratermann)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is in critical condition following a New Year’s Eve shooting on the city’s east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just before midnight on Dec. 31, officers were called to the 4400 block of Prospect Street for a report of a person shot.

After getting to the scene, a male suffering from a gunshot wound to the throat was found sitting in a vehicle.

The victim was transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital for treatment.

IMPD has not released information on the victim or a possible suspect.