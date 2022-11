Crime Watch 8

1 shot on Indy’s northeast side of town

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is in critical condition after being shot early Sunday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just before 3 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 1800 block of Ludlow Avenue and East 18th Street.

Officers found a person with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The person is in critical condition.

Police say the person was taken to an area hospital.

There is no further information at this time.