Crime Watch 8

Man shot, killed on near north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A man is dead following a shooting in the city’s near north side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just after 4:30 a.m., officers were called to the 1000 block of West 35th Street for a report of a person shot.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Initially, IMPD said the man was in “extremely critical condition” at the hospital.

However, just after 6 a.m., IMPD said the man had passed away.

No victim or suspect information has been released.