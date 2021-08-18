Man shot, killed on near north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A man is dead following a shooting in the city’s near north side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Just after 4:30 a.m., officers were called to the 1000 block of West 35th Street for a report of a person shot.
Once officers arrived on the scene, they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Initially, IMPD said the man was in “extremely critical condition” at the hospital.
However, just after 6 a.m., IMPD said the man had passed away.
No victim or suspect information has been released.