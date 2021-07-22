Crime Watch 8

1 shot on near north side, in serious condition

Scene of a shooting on the near north side on July 22, 2021. (WISH Photo/Kevin Ratermann)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A woman is in serious condition following a shooting on the near north side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just after 6:15 a.m., officers were called to the 3550 block of North Kenwood Avenue for a report of a person shot.

Once on the scene, officers located the female victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers initially said she was in critical condition but was later upgraded to serious condition.

The events surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time.

No suspect or victim information has been released.