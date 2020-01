Photo of Chamberlin Drive shooting on Jan. 2, 2019. (WISH Photo/Marcus Collins)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is in serious condition following a shooting on the city’s south side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police were called to the 2700 Chamberlin Drive just before 11 a.m for a report of a person shot.

No victim or suspect information is known at this time.

