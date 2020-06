1 shot on west side, in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is in critical condition after a shooting on the city’s west side Sunday evening, according to police.

Officers were called to the area of West 38th Street and High School Road before 6:30 p.m. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers were responding to a person shot report.

Once on the scene, officers located a victim in critical condition. The victim was taken to the hospital.

No further information was provided.