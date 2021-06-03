Crime Watch 8

1 shot, killed on city’s west side

by: Adam Staten
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is dead following a Thursday morning shooting on the city’s west side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police responded to the 5100 block of West Washington Street just before 5:30 for a person shot run.

Police said they arrived at the scene and found a man in a locked vehicle with a gunshot wound.

Initially police said the man was in serious condition. However, just before 6:30, IMPD said the man later died at the hospital.

No victim or suspect information has been released.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

10,000 volunteers drop out; Tokyo Olympics open in 50 days

International /

Thursday’s business headlines

Business /

10 years later investigators are still searching for Lauren Spierer

Local /

Feds investigating obstruction as part of Gaetz probe, sources say

National /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.
Pixel Image