Crime Watch 8

1 shot, killed on city’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is dead following a Thursday morning shooting on the city’s west side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police responded to the 5100 block of West Washington Street just before 5:30 for a person shot run.

Police said they arrived at the scene and found a man in a locked vehicle with a gunshot wound.

Initially police said the man was in serious condition. However, just before 6:30, IMPD said the man later died at the hospital.

No victim or suspect information has been released.