1 shot outside grocery under construction in Brownsburg Square Shopping Center

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Town police on Monday night called on people to avoid State Road 267 south of the I-74 interchange after a person was shot outside a Kroger grocery under construction in a shopping center.

The shooting happened just after 5:25 p.m. Monday at the former Kmart store, 975 N. Green St., which is being converted into a Kroger in the Brownsburg Square Shopping center. That’s near the intersection of State Road 267, which is also known as Green Street, and North Northfield Drive.

The person’s condition was not immediately available, Cpl. Chris Nelson for Brownsburg Police Department said about 6:45 p.m.

Nelson said no suspect is in custody. He could not immediately provide any additional details about the shooting.

Brownsburg is a town of 27,000 west of Indianapolis in Hendricks County.