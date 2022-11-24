Crime Watch 8

1 teenage male found unresponsive at residence on city’s northeast side, death ruled as homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A teenage male was found unresponsive due to a gunshot wound at a residence Thursday on the city’s northeast side of town. Police ruled the teenager’s death as a homicide, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just after 5:30 a.m. police were advised by a concerned person of a person laying along the roadside near the 3400 block of North Leland Avenue.

Officers responded and found a teenage male along the roadway unresponsive with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

IMPD homicide detectives responded to the scene and began their investigation.

Preliminary information has detectives believing this incident may have occurred sometime during the overnight hours.

“We are hoping that someone in the area heard something. we cannot express enough the importance of when you hear something in the middle of the night don’t assume that somebody else is calling the police. someone needed help out here and no one called the police. we need our community to step up. don’t assume that someone else is going to do it. we need to do it ourselves,” Sergeant Genea Cook said.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the exact cause of death.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Mark Howard at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Mark.Howard@Indy.gov.