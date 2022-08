Crime Watch 8

1 woman dies after hit-and-run

Illuminated police lights atop a police patrol car. (WISH Photo from File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman is dead after a hit-and-run near Washington Park, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The hit-and-run occurred around 11 p.m. Saturday, on Keystone Avenue between 34th and 30th streets.

IMPD has not confirmed the age of the woman.

No information on what led to the hit-and-run has been shared at this time.

IMPD has not confirmed any suspects at this time.