10-month-old boy shot inside apartment; suspect at large

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medical crews were sent to a report of a disturbance with a weapon and a gunshot scene shortly after 6:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 3900 block of Breen Drive. (WISH Photo/Andy Garrison)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police said a 10-month-old boy was shot Tuesday night on the city’s northeast side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medical crews were sent to a report of a disturbance with a weapon and a gunshot scene shortly after 6:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 3900 block of Breen Drive. That’s off North Post Road and north of 38th Street in the Lexington Park Apartments complex.

The boy was inside an apartment when the bullet went through two walls and hit him in the knee. He was taken to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health, where he was stable, police said.

Someone outside the apartments was using a firearm. Investigators found damage to several apartment units and cars. No one else was injured.

Police don’t know if the shooting was random or targeted. IMPD said it does not have a suspect. Officers say the apartment complex’s parking lot cameras may provide some information in the search for a suspect.

