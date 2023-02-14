Crime Watch 8

10-year-old injured after being hit by pick-up truck

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A 10-year-old is injured after being hit by a pick-up truck Tuesday morning, police say.

Kokomo Police Department officers say it happened at 8:15 a.m. in the 600 block of Southlea Drive. Police say they received a report that a 10-year-old was running across a parking lot to a bus stop when she was hit by a black Dodge Ram pick-up truck.

Police say the driver of the pick-up truck left the scene after hitting the child. They also say the driver was a man wearing a Carhartt jacket.

According to a release, the child suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

No additional details have been provided regarding the condition of the child or the identity of the driver.

Anyone with more information can contact the Kokomo Police Department at (765) 456-7017.