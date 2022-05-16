11 arrested in child solicitation sting in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Law enforcement officials say nearly a dozen men were arrested for child solicitation during a three-day sting.
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 11 men between May 10 and May 12.
The sheriff’s office said detectives created fake accounts on websites where the accounts stated that the person was a minor or 14 years old. JCSO said the fake accounts would also explicitly state that to the suspect that they are communicating with a minor.
Arrested in the case:
- Jeff Hendricks, 49, of Unionville, Ind.
- Arrested for child solicitation and resisting law enforcement
- Samual Kaufman, 20, of Bloomington, Ind.
- Arrested for child solicitation
- Joshua Sliter, 30, of Greentown, Ind.
- Arrested for child solicitation and providing obscene material to minors
- Derick Sosa, 19, of Indianapolis
- Arrested for child solicitation and resisting law enforcement
- Jason Thornton, 40, of Indianapolis
- Arrested for child solicitation, possession of methamphetamine, operating a motor vehicle as a habitual traffic violator, felon in possession of firearm and forgery
- Francisco Bernardo Amaya Marquez, 25, of Indianapolis
- Arrested for child solicitation
- Dylan Muncy, 22, of Indianapolis
- Arrested for providing obscene material to minors
- Chase Reece, 30, of McCordsville, Ind.
- Arrested for child solicitation and providing obscene material to minors
- Nicholas Sorley, 22, of Sharpsville, Ind.
- Arrested for child solicitation
- James Thomas II, 35, of Greenwood, Ind.
- Arrested for child solicitation and possession of marijuana or hash
- Dustin Ussery, 35, of Anderson, Ind.
- Arrested for child solicitation
Investigators say one suspect, Joshua Sliter, was more than 112 miles from his residence before being arrested. Several more suspects traveled 40 miles or more.
JCSO said the sting was assisted by the Franklin Police Department and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office