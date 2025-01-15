11 defendants sentenced for cartel-linked drug smuggling in Indianapolis

The Department of Justice seal is seen on a lectern at a press conference at the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 28, 2018. (Mandal Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Eleven defendants have been sentenced to a combined total of 123 years in federal prison for their primarily Indianapolis-based drug trafficking ring.

Between September 2021 and November 2022, court documents say that the defendants conspired to distribute almost 400 pounds of methamphetamine and over seven kilograms of fentanyl.

Erick “Bustos” Apolinar Romero supervised the organization to smuggle drugs from a Mexican drug cartel to the United States.

They smuggled the drugs through USPS delivery, commercial land vehicles, and trains.

Court documents say that on multiple occasions, Franco-Lopez, Castillo, Perez-Martinez, and Casillas-Martinez traveled to Iowa, Nebraska, and other midwestern states to smuggle drugs from trainyards to later circulate.

In 2022, Drug Enforcement Administration agents captured the traffickers as they were heading to Nebraska to get find a train car loaded with drugs from Mexico.

In the operation, “agents seized found 68 kilograms of meth and over seven kilograms of fentanyl hidden in a top-side void of the rail car that had been welded shut,” a press release announcing the sentencing said.

“International cartels have flooded our communities with poisons, using planes, trains, automobiles, and even the U.S. Mail to smuggle fentanyl and meth into our communities right here in Indiana for local distribution,” said Zachary A. Myers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana said in the release. “Every link in this chain fuels the death and misery touching far too many of our families—and must be dismantled. Thanks to the hard work and cooperation of the DEA, US Postal Inspection Service, IRS-CI, and many other federal, state, and local agencies, this significant drug trafficking organization is out of business and its members are off our streets.”

The eleven sentenced include: