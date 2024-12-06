11-year-old girl in critical condition after being shot in Richmond; 17-year-old in custody
RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — An 11-year-old girl is in critical condition after being shot in Richmond on Thursday, the Richmond Police Department said in a Friday news release.
At 5 p.m. Thursday, the Wayne County Emergency Operations Center received a report from Reid Health regarding an 11-year-old female juvenile who had arrived with a gunshot wound. Richmond officers responded to the scene and began investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.
The 11-year-old was later taken to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis for further treatment. She was listed in critical condition.
Investigators believe the shooting occurred at a residence in the first block of South 18th Street in Richmond, where several people were present at the time of the incident. Investigators recovered evidence related to the case and interviewed those involved.
As a result of the investigation, a 17-year-old male juvenile was charged with criminal recklessness and dangerous possession of a firearm with a prior conviction. The 17-year-old was taken to a detention facility in Terre Haute, Indiana.
Richmond Police Chief Kyle Weatherly issued the following statement regarding the incident:
“𝑇ℎ𝑖𝑠 𝑡𝑟𝑎𝑔𝑖𝑐 𝑖𝑛𝑐𝑖𝑑𝑒𝑛𝑡 𝑠𝑒𝑟𝑣𝑒𝑠 𝑎𝑠 𝑎 ℎ𝑒𝑎𝑟𝑡𝑏𝑟𝑒𝑎𝑘𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑟𝑒𝑚𝑖𝑛𝑑𝑒𝑟 𝑜𝑓 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑑𝑒𝑣𝑎𝑠𝑡𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑐𝑜𝑛𝑠𝑒𝑞𝑢𝑒𝑛𝑐𝑒𝑠 𝑤ℎ𝑒𝑛 𝑓𝑖𝑟𝑒𝑎𝑟𝑚𝑠 𝑎𝑟𝑒 𝑛𝑜𝑡 ℎ𝑎𝑛𝑑𝑙𝑒𝑑 𝑟𝑒𝑠𝑝𝑜𝑛𝑠𝑖𝑏𝑙𝑦. 𝐸𝑣𝑒𝑟𝑦 𝑔𝑢𝑛 𝑜𝑤𝑛𝑒𝑟 ℎ𝑎𝑠 𝑎𝑛 𝑎𝑏𝑠𝑜𝑙𝑢𝑡𝑒 𝑑𝑢𝑡𝑦 𝑡𝑜 𝑒𝑛𝑠𝑢𝑟𝑒 𝑤𝑒𝑎𝑝𝑜𝑛𝑠 𝑎𝑟𝑒 𝑠𝑡𝑜𝑟𝑒𝑑 𝑠𝑒𝑐𝑢𝑟𝑒𝑙𝑦 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑘𝑒𝑝𝑡 𝑜𝑢𝑡 𝑜𝑓 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑟𝑒𝑎𝑐ℎ 𝑜𝑓 𝑐ℎ𝑖𝑙𝑑𝑟𝑒𝑛. 𝑂𝑢𝑟 𝑡ℎ𝑜𝑢𝑔ℎ𝑡𝑠 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑝𝑟𝑎𝑦𝑒𝑟𝑠 𝑎𝑟𝑒 𝑤𝑖𝑡ℎ 𝑡ℎ𝑖𝑠 𝑦𝑜𝑢𝑛𝑔 𝑔𝑖𝑟𝑙 𝑎𝑛𝑑 ℎ𝑒𝑟 𝑓𝑎𝑚𝑖𝑙𝑦 𝑎𝑠 𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑦 𝑒𝑛𝑑𝑢𝑟𝑒 𝑡ℎ𝑖𝑠 𝑢𝑛𝑖𝑚𝑎𝑔𝑖𝑛𝑎𝑏𝑙𝑒 𝑜𝑟𝑑𝑒𝑎𝑙. 𝐴𝑠 𝑎 𝑐𝑜𝑚𝑚𝑢𝑛𝑖𝑡𝑦, 𝑤𝑒 𝑚𝑢𝑠𝑡 𝑤𝑜𝑟𝑘 𝑡𝑜𝑔𝑒𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑟 𝑡𝑜 𝑝𝑟𝑒𝑣𝑒𝑛𝑡 𝑠𝑒𝑛𝑠𝑒𝑙𝑒𝑠𝑠 𝑡𝑟𝑎𝑔𝑒𝑑𝑖𝑒𝑠 𝑙𝑖𝑘𝑒 𝑡ℎ𝑖𝑠 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑒𝑛𝑠𝑢𝑟𝑒 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑠𝑎𝑓𝑒𝑡𝑦 𝑜𝑓 𝑒𝑣𝑒𝑟𝑦 𝑐ℎ𝑖𝑙𝑑 𝑖𝑛 𝑅𝑖𝑐ℎ𝑚𝑜𝑛𝑑.”