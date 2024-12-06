11-year-old girl in critical condition after being shot in Richmond; 17-year-old in custody

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — An 11-year-old girl is in critical condition after being shot in Richmond on Thursday, the Richmond Police Department said in a Friday news release.

At 5 p.m. Thursday, the Wayne County Emergency Operations Center received a report from Reid Health regarding an 11-year-old female juvenile who had arrived with a gunshot wound. Richmond officers responded to the scene and began investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The 11-year-old was later taken to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis for further treatment. She was listed in critical condition.

Investigators believe the shooting occurred at a residence in the first block of South 18th Street in Richmond, where several people were present at the time of the incident. Investigators recovered evidence related to the case and interviewed those involved.

As a result of the investigation, a 17-year-old male juvenile was charged with criminal recklessness and dangerous possession of a firearm with a prior conviction. The 17-year-old was taken to a detention facility in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Richmond Police Chief Kyle Weatherly issued the following statement regarding the incident: