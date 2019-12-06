12 arrested, drugs and guns seized in Columbus bust

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) – Drugs, guns and cash were all seized in a recent Columbus bust. Twelve people were also taken into custody.
Just after 10 p.m. Thursday, police served a warrant at a home in the 2100 block of California Street.
Inside the residence, they found a pound of meth along with pot and a heroin-fentanyl mixture.
PHOTOS: Columbus bust mugshots
Officers also located several weapons, including two AR-15 rifles, an AK-47, four handguns and a large amount of ammunition.
The following people were arrested:
- 40-year-old Jessica Boyce
- 23-year-old Kendra Fields
- 34-year-old Mark Lang
- 30-year-old Alexandra Calhoun
- 51-year-old Thomas Kooiman
- 26-year-old Raheem Garry
- 32-year-old Leslie Carmen
- 34-year-old Jessica Adams
- 26-year-old Dut Tong
- 34-year-old Hugo Alba
- 30-year-old Rachel Cardoso-Nelson
- 26-year-old Brandon Stephens
They all face a number of preliminary drug-related charges.