12 arrested, drugs and guns seized in Columbus bust

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) – Drugs, guns and cash were all seized in a recent Columbus bust. Twelve people were also taken into custody.

Just after 10 p.m. Thursday, police served a warrant at a home in the 2100 block of California Street.

Inside the residence, they found a pound of meth along with pot and a heroin-fentanyl mixture.

PHOTOS: Columbus bust mugshots

Officers also located several weapons, including two AR-15 rifles, an AK-47, four handguns and a large amount of ammunition.

The following people were arrested:

40-year-old Jessica Boyce

23-year-old Kendra Fields

34-year-old Mark Lang

30-year-old Alexandra Calhoun

51-year-old Thomas Kooiman

26-year-old Raheem Garry

32-year-old Leslie Carmen

34-year-old Jessica Adams

26-year-old Dut Tong

34-year-old Hugo Alba

30-year-old Rachel Cardoso-Nelson

26-year-old Brandon Stephens

They all face a number of preliminary drug-related charges.