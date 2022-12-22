Crime Watch 8

12 face federal criminal charges in trafficking of meth in Indianapolis

The Department of Justice seal is seen on a lectern at a press conference at the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 28, 2018. (Mandal Ngan//AFP via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A federal grand jury has indicted 11 people and another person was arrested as part of an effort to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine in an Indianapolis-based drug trafficking organization, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Indianapolis says.

The indictment was unsealed Dec. 14, the office said in a U.S. Department of Justice news release issued Wednesday morning.

The office says court documents show the people, beginning in 2021, primarily distributed methamphetamine in Indianapolis:

Erick “Bustos” Apolinar Romero, 33, of Indianapolis, operated from Indianapolis and arranged for the delivery of the controlled substances to Indianapolis for their redistribution by other members of the conspiracy.

Romero and Julian “Chusy” Islas-Lozada, 35, of Indianapolis, maintained residential properties to stash and distribute the illegal drugs. The properties included an apartment in the Nora neighborhood on the north side of Indianapolis.

Kevin Josue Patino-Romero, 20, of Indianapolis, facilitated the movement of drug proceeds.

“The members of the conspiracy used cellular devices and code words to facilitate these drug trafficking activities,” the release said. “Members of the conspiracy allegedly travelled to Nebraska on multiple occasions in October and November 2022 to acquire drugs that were being smuggled by train car and bring them to Indianapolis for distribution.”

Authorities seized approximately 408 pounds of methamphetamine; 8 kilograms of fentanyl, and 28 firearms. The seized firearms included several semi-automatic AR platform rifles. Approximately $32,800 in U.S. cash as well as six vehicles, two trailers, three all-terrain vehicles and a dirt bike also were seized.

Here are the 12 people arrested in the case and their charges:

Erick Romero aka “Erick Bustos,” aka “Christian Ramirez,” 33, Indianapolis: fentanyl and methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy; methamphetamine distribution; attempted possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine; and unlawful use of a communication facility.

Julian Islas-Lozada, aka “Chusy,” 35, Indianapolis: fentanyl and methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy; methamphetamine distribution; and unlawful use of a communication facility.

Alexander Franco-Lopez, aka “Sicario,” aka “Nino,” 19, Indianapolis: fentanyl and methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy; and attempted possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Kevin Josue Patino-Romero, 20, Indianapolis: fentanyl and methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy; and methamphetamine distribution.

Junior Castillo, aka “Catracho,” 35, Indianapolis: fentanyl and methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy; and attempted possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Eduardo Perez-Martinez, aka “Cholilo,” 28, Indianapolis: fentanyl and methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy; and attempted possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Jesus Alberto Casillas-Martinez, aka “Cholo,” 26, Indianapolis: fentanyl and methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy; and attempted possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Zachary Polk, 45, Vincennes: possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Matthew Wright, 45, Greencastle: possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Richard Michael Moore, aka “Mike Moore,” aka “Suegro,” 54, Indianapolis: unlawful use of a communication facility.

Eduardo Abel Torres De Leon, aka “Primo,” aka “Forty,” 29, West Grove, Pennsylvania: unlawful use of a communication facility.

Jose Ponciano-Felix, 41, Indianapolis: possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime. Felix was part of an arrest separate from the indictment.

As of Tuesday, 11 of the 12 were ordered detained pending trial or detaining pending hearing. Richard Michael Moore was ordered released on conditions set by the Court.

“This case was a result of an investigation led by the Drug Enforcement Agency, IMPD’s Drug Task Force, HSI, the United States Postal Inspection Service, and IRS-CI. The Beech Grove Police Department, Lawrence Police Department, IMPD, Indiana State Police, and the FBI assisted in the execution of search and arrest warrants,” the release said.