Crime Watch 8

12-year-old boy on life support after shot in house on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A 12-year-old boy is in critical condition following an overnight shooting on the city’s east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just after 3:30 a.m. Thursday, officers were called to a report of a person shot in the 3400 block of North Leland Avenue. That’s northeast of the intersection of Emerson Avenue and East 34th Street.

Police said the juvenile was inside the house when the shooting started outside, and at least one round went inside the house and struck the child.

Officers found the boy in critical condition. Family members have identified him as Day’Shawn Bills. Family members say Bills was playing video games inside when he was shot.

IMPD has not yet released any suspect information.

City leaders and community activists had a news conference Thursday morning. Activist Antonio Patton said that the family of the child “did not ask for this. Their lives were interrupted without asking and now they have to deal with it, and their lives will never be the same.”