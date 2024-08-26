12-year-old carjacking suspect arrested in Richmond

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The suspect in a recent carjacking in Richmond isn’t even old enough for driver’s ed.

A 12-year-old boy was arrested Friday after he confessed to stealing an SUV at gunpoint from a customer at a car wash on Aug. 17, Richmond Police Department Assistant Chief Adam Blanton told News 8.

The incident took place around 7:30 p.m. at a car wash in the 2400 block of West National Road near Salisbury Road. That’s a commercial and residential area about 1.5 miles west of Earlham College.

Assistant Chief Blanton says a female was met by a male in all black clothing who brandished a firearm and told the victim that he was taking her car.

“Additionally, the male advised that if the victim contacted the police, he would shoot her,” Blanton said.

The suspect drove off in the SUV and the victim called 911. When police arrived, she reported that her beige Ford Escape had been stolen.

Officers started checking out the scene, but about 20 minutes later, they got word of a reckless driver getting out of a gold SUV in the lot of the Westwood Apartments on West Main Street. That’s roughly a mile north of the car wash.

Police went to the apartment complex and found the stolen SUV, but the suspect was already gone.

After speaking to witnesses, officers put together several viable leads and eventually identified the suspect as a 12-year-old boy.

Police say the suspect was arrested and taken in for questioning, where he confessed.

Investigators found evidence from the carjacking at the child’s home. The gun, believed to be a fake, has not been found.

Due to the age of the suspect, the Richmond Police Department says it will not provide any additional details on the juvenile at this time.