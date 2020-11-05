13 limited-edition Gibson guitars worth $95K stolen from truck at travel center in Whiteland

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities are searching for the person or people who stole a pallet of limited-edition Gibson guitars from a truck at a travel center in Whiteland, Ind., on Friday. The 13 stolen guitars retail for a combined value of $95,000.

According to a press release from Sweetwater Music Instruments & Pro Audio, the guitars were stolen from a truck that was at the Flying J Travel Center located at 2962 E. 500 N. in Whiteland on Oct. 30. That’s about 11 miles southeast of Indianapolis.

The guitars are all limited-edition Gibson Adam Jones 1979 Les Paul Custom Silverburst Guitars. The edition “exactly recreates Adam’s #1 guitar, his prized original Silverburst 1979 Gibson Les Paul.”

The truck was heading to Fort Wayne, which is where the headquarters for Sweetwater is located.

“Somehow out of a truck full of guitars, this ONE pallet was singled out and stolen at a truck stop,” said Sweetwater chief supply chain and merchandising officer Phil Rich in a press release sent to News 8. “With a retail value of $95,000 in guitars, we feel this person/s knew exactly what to look for and when.”

Anyone with information about the stolen guitars is asked to contact Whiteland Police Department Detective Kenny Polley at kpolley@whitelandpd.us or 317-535-8100.

