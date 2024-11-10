65°
13-year-old arrested for attempted murder in Greenwood shooting

A patrol vehicle for the Greenwood Police Department. (WISH Photo)
by: Jay Adkins
GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — A 13-year-old was arrested Sunday for a shooting that critically injured another juvenile, the Greenwood Police Department said.

At 1 a.m. Sunday, Greenwood officers responded to a residence in the 1100 block of Crescent Drive on a report of an attempted suicide. Officer arrived and found a 13-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound injury. The victim was taken to Riley Hospital by medical services, where he was listed in critical condition.

Investigators believe five other juveniles who were known to the victim were present at the time of the shooting. All six of the juveniles were reportedly playing with a gun. At one point, a 13-year-old Greenwood resident pointed the gun at the victim and shot him. The five juveniles fled the scene, and 20 minutes later, the juvenile suspect called 911 and reported that there was an attempted suicide at the residence.

The juvenile suspect was arrested and preliminarily charged with attempted murder. He is being held in the Johnson County Juvenile Detention Facility.

