13-year-old Avon student charged after social media threat at school

Google Avon Middle School South (Photo Provided/Google Maps)

Google Avon Middle School South (Photo Provided/Google Maps)

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — Criminal charges have been filed with the Hendricks County prosecutor against a 13-year-old student of Avon Middle School South in connection to a social media threat, police said.

School administrators informed Avon police on Thursday about the threat, and parents were informed Sunday. The middle school is southeast of the intersection of U.S. 36-Rockville Road and State Road 267.

Police said detectives seized electronic data and made contact with witnesses, the juvenile believed to have communicated the threat and the guardians of the child. Police did not indicate the gender of the child.

Police said they also used search warrants to remove weapons and ammunition from a home.

"While we are unable to share many details of this matter as a result of the fact that the alleged offender is a juvenile, charges have been filed in this matter with the Hendricks County Prosecutors," said a Facebook post from Avon police.

"Please consider taking a moment to have a disussion (sic) with your son or daughter about the seriousness of making references to any use of violence," the Facebook post said.