13-year-old bicyclist in critical condition after hit-and-run in Wilkinson

WILKINSON, Ind. (WISH) — A 13-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle in Wilkinson, Indiana Saturday night.

At 10 p.m. Saturday, deputies with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a teenager struck by a car in the area of State Road 109. A passerby observed a teenager laying on the ground next to a bicycle and called 911.

The teen had his eyes open, but was unable to speak. He was transported by air to Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital in critical condition. His parents were notified and are with him at the hospital.

Investigators from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office are searching for clues to the locate the person and vehicle who struck the child. This includes flock cameras in the area, speaking to neighbors, and searching for more video. The suspect vehicle may have damage to the front, right, and passenger side.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to contact detectives at 317-477-1199. If anyone living on State Road 109 between State Road 234 and the Dollar General in Wilkinson has security camera footage from approximately 9:45 pm and 10:10 pm last night, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is asking for them to contact detectives.