Crime Watch 8

13-year-old boy, 20-year-old man arrested in connection with man’s murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 20-year-old man and a 13-year-old boy were arrested Thursday in connection with a Wednesday night murder on the city’s east side, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were sent to a report of shots fired at 9:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of North Tuxedo Street. That’s in a residential area south of East 10th Street between North Rural Street and North Sherman Drive.

Officers found Demetri Swann, 22, unresponsive and in critical condition in an alley just east of the 900 block of Tuxedo Street, where medics determined he had died from what the coroner later determined were gunshot wounds.

“IMPD Homicide detectives continued to work diligently through the night,” said a news release issued Thursday. “The IMPD Violent Crime Reduction teams continue to work with neighborhood groups and community members to deter violent criminal activity in our community.”

Marcus Dalton, 20, and the 13-year-old boy, who was not immediately identified, were the two arrested in connection to the murder.

IMPD said that “for investigative purposes,” they are not immediately revealing any circumstances about the incident, including whether Swann was targeted by Dalton and the boy. They also are not releasing Swann’s jail-booking photo for the same reason.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting should call the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.