Crime Watch 8

13-year-old girl arrested for verbal threat at Fishers school

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Police say a 13-year-old girl has been arrested after being accused of making a verbal threat against a school.

The Fishers Police Department said the girl was arrested after making a threat against Riverside Junior High School.

The police department became aware of the threats on Wednesday and determined that a credible threat didn’t exist.

The Hamilton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and the Hamilton County Juvenile Probation approved of the charge for intimidation, a level six felony.

The girl was then released to her parents.