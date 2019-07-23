14-year-old accused of making fake 911 call

HARTSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A 14-year-old boy faces criminal charges after he was accused of making a false 911 call Tuesday morning to Bartholomew County sheriff’s deputies, according to News 8 newspartner TheRepublic.com.

Deputies about 3:15 p.m. were sent to the 20000 block of East State Road 46 on a report of three armed subjects attempting to break into a business, deputies said. Multiple officers arrived only to find the building secure and no one around the area.

The 14-year-old told police he made the call because he was bored.

The boy was charged with false reporting of a crime and the placement of a 911 call for prohibited purposes, police said. The boy was taken to the Bartholomew County Youth Services Center to be detained, and police found him concealing tobacco products in his clothing, so the boy also was charged with that offense.

Hartsville is a town of about 430 located about 30 miles southeast of Indianapolis.