14-year-old boy shot, in critical condition

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were investigating shell casings found at East 31st Street and Central Avenue after a 14-year-old boy showed up shot at a hospital. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 14-year-old boy was in critical condition after being shot Tuesday night, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police were sent about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday to IU Health Methodist Hospital on a report of a person brought to the emergency room after being shot.

IMPD for more than an hour searched a large area around West 30th Street and Graceland Avenue to try to determine where the boy was shot. Traffic through the neighborhoods was being restricted.

Police were investigating at multiple locations. One of them was East 31st Street and Central Avenue. Another was West 32nd Street and Graceland Avenue.

Police said they have received information about possible suspects, but none of them have been confirmed.

The shooting was the fourth one in 4-1/2 hours on Tuesday evening, IMPD said.