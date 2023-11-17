14-year-old dies, another teen critical after shooting near 32nd, Emerson Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 14-year-old boy is dead and another teenager is in critical condition after a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis Thursday.

Shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 3100 block of North Emerson Avenue on a report of a person shot. That is an area with businesses and homes near the intersection of East 32nd Street and North Emerson Avenue.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found a dead 14-year-old boy and another teenager in critical condition, both with gunshot wounds. The teenager in critical condition was transported to a local hospital.

Police did not immediately release any information on possible suspects.

This is the second night in a row that a teenage boy was shot and killed in Indianapolis. A 13-year-old boy was shot and killed Wednesday on the northeast side of the city.