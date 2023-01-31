Crime Watch 8

14-year-old girl arrested at Lafayette school after threats to shoot 13-year-old boy

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A 14-year-old girl has been arrested after making threats on social media to shoot another student at her school, Lafayette police said Tuesday.

The threat happened over the weekend in a Snapchat group, says Lt. Justin M. Hartman of the Lafayette Police Department.

The threats, which included a photo of a gun, were to shoot a 13-year-old boy. The girl and the boy are students at Tecumseh Junior High School, 2101 S. 18th St. The school is part of the Lafayette School Corp. The girl was arrested Tuesday at school.

The boy reported the threats to school staff on Monday morning, and the school contacted the police department.

Hartman says the threats were not related to the school.

News 8 reached out to the Lafayette School Corp. superintendent for information but did not hear back by 4 p.m. Tuesday.