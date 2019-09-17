15-year-old arrested, accused of shooting 2 at West Lafayette high-rise

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — West Lafayette police have arrested a 15-year-old boy accused of shooting two men at West Lafayette high-rise apartments Sunday morning.

According to Lt. Jonathan Eager, the teen is facing four preliminary charges, including aggravated battery, battery resulting in serious bodily injury and two counts of battery by means of a deadly weapon.

Police were called to The Hub on Campus about 2:15 Sunday morning. It was a night where Chauncey Village was packed with people following Purdue football’s loss to Texas Christian University. The building is located on State and Salisbury Streets, just blocks away from Purdue University’s campus.

Police found an 18- and 20-year-old, both with gunshot wounds. Police said it happened in the rooftop pool area. The 20-year-old involved in the shooting was shot just 31 days ago at another Tippecanoe County location.

The two were shot below the waist. They are expected to recover, according to police.

None of the injured people were Purdue University students or residents of The Hub, according to police.

The teen will not be identified, due to his age.

Eager said the shooting seemed to be the result of a disagreement.

“We know that there was some altercation obviously that happened that led to shots being fired,” Eager said.

Branden Jallimore lives in the building. He said 90% of the people in the building that night were visitors.

“Everyone besides me,” Jallimore said. “Literally everyone and there was about 15 to 20 people up there.”

Jallimore was on the rooftop moments before the shots happened.

“A lot of the doors you can just get in without using your key,” said tenant Nick Jenkins.

Jenkins said he’s never used his key card to access the building.

“They don’t work. I mean the garages have been open, too, the whole time we’ve been here so people can just walk in and out.”

Jenkins said something needs to be done.

“For the amount it is to live here,” Jenkins said. “You’d think that security would be a little bit better.”

The owners said they were made aware of the incident immediately. They are working to increase security. They also said they are exploring every aspect of operations related to the building that can prevent a situation like this in the future.