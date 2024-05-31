15-year-old arrested after chase with IMPD officers

Police lights on top of an IMPD car. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 15-year-old was arrested after leading officers on a chase on Indy’s near east side.

Accoding to an online police report, around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, a 15-year-old boy initiated a chase with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers near the entrance ramp from Rural Street/Keystone Avenue to eastbound Interstate 70.

IMPD confirmed to News 8 the pursuit began on Interstate 70 when an officer witnessed the grayHyundai the juvenile was driving hit the wall along the interstate.

The juvenile was arrested on five preliminary charges:

Reckless driving – high/low speed

Reckless driving – changing lanes

Reckless driving – passing

Leaving the scene of an accident causing property damage

Resisting law enforcement

Police have not release the name of the juvenile and do not plan to release a mugshot.