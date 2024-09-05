Search
15-year-old arrested in shooting of 16-year-old in Beech Grove

Scene of the incident near the intersection of South 9th Avenue and West Bellefontaine Street. (WISH Photo/Adele Reich)
by: Gregg Montgomery
BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — A 15-year-old boy faces gun, battery, and criminal recklessness charges in connection with the shooting Sunday of a 16-year-old boy, Beech Grove police said Wednesday.

Beech Grove Police Department officers were sent just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday to a report of a person shot at the intersection of South Ninth and West Bellefontaine streets. That’s a residential area.

Police said Wednesday that the 16-year-old received multiple gunshot wounds and was recovering after surgery. He’d been taken Sunday to Eskenazi Hospital in serious but stable condition.

On Wednesday, police served a search warrant at a home near where the boy was found shot. Investigators took a firearm from the home and arrested the 15-year-old.

No additional details were provided.

Beech Grove had previously reported that the person shot was a 17-year-old boy.

