15-year-old boy critically injured in north side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition following a shooting on the city’s north side Tuesday night.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says the shooting happened just before 7 p.m. in the 4400 block of North College Avenue. That is between East 44th and East 46th streets.
The boy was taken to Riley Hospital for Children.
Police have not released any information on a possible suspect or what may have led up to shooting.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.