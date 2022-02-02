Crime Watch 8

15-year-old boy critically injured in north side shooting

A 15-year-old is in critical condition after being shot on the north side on Feb. 1, 2022. (WISH Photo/Reece Lindquist)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition following a shooting on the city’s north side Tuesday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says the shooting happened just before 7 p.m. in the 4400 block of North College Avenue. That is between East 44th and East 46th streets.

The boy was taken to Riley Hospital for Children.

Police have not released any information on a possible suspect or what may have led up to shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.