Crime Watch 8

15-year-old boy dies after critically injured in shooting on north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 15-year-old boy died Thursday after he was shot Tuesday night on the city’s north side, Indianapolis police said Friday afternoon.

The boy, who has not yet been identified, was taken Tuesday night to to Riley Hospital for Children in critical condition.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says the shooting happened just before 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 4400 block of North College Avenue. That’s a residential area a few blocks northwest of the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

IMPD in a Friday news release said homicide detectives are now assigned to the case.

Police have not released any information on a possible suspect or what may have led up to shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Chris Craighill at the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at chris.craighill@indy.gov. People can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.