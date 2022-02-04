Crime Watch 8

15-year-old boy dies after critically injured in shooting on north side

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 15-year-old boy died Thursday after he was shot Tuesday night on the city’s north side, Indianapolis police said Friday afternoon.

The boy, who has not yet been identified, was taken Tuesday night to to Riley Hospital for Children in critical condition.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says the shooting happened just before 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 4400 block of North College Avenue. That’s a residential area a few blocks northwest of the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

IMPD in a Friday news release said homicide detectives are now assigned to the case.

Police have not released any information on a possible suspect or what may have led up to shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Chris Craighill at the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at chris.craighill@indy.gov. People can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Very cold tonight, near normal temps to follow

Weather Blog /

Plastic surgeon gives tips to those considering cosmetic procedures amid boom in plastic surgery

All Indiana /

Celebrity real estate agent talks outrageous client experiences

All Indiana /

Pence: Trump is ‘wrong’ to say election could be overturned

Politics /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.