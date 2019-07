INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 15-year-old boy has died following a recent shooting.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were notified that the boy had died after being shot on June 25.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of S. Talbott St. just after 11 p.m. to find the teen inside of an apparent.

Detectives said the boy had been shot by an unknown assailant from outside the residence.

Police said it was an isolated incident.