15-year-old boy dies, shot during possible drug deal

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A 15-year-old boy has died after he was shot while on a trip with his 22-year-old sister to sell drugs, police said.

Dalton Wayne Fisher died in the shooting shortly after 10:35 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Mark Lane. That’s at Lincolnwood Apartments southeast of State Road 931 and East Lincoln Road.

Dalton was found with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. An autopsy was set for Monday to determine the cause of death, said a news release issued Monday by Kokomo Police Department.

Dalton and his sister, Kyli L. Fisher, had traveled to Lincolnwood Apartments to allegedly sell marijuana, police said. At the apartments, two males got into Fisher’s vehicle and an altercation involving gunfire happened.

Witnesses saw two males running from Fisher’s vehicle. Police are looking for them. One was described as being from 5-feet-6 to 5-7 with a thin build, a distinct flat nose and dark clothing. The other was described as shorter with a thin build and dark clothing.

Fisher was arrested on charges of neglect of a dependent, possession of a handgun without a permit and dealing a controlled substance.