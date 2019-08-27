15-year-old charged in juvenile court for murders of teen siblings

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 15-year-old boy has been officially charged in juvenile court with the murders of two teen siblings.

The teen was charged in juvenile court Tuesday for the shooting deaths of Nicholas Nelson, 16, and Ashlynn Nelson, 15. The siblings were killed early Friday morning at their home in the 4100 block of Windhill Drive.

Police are searching for the man in these photos in connection to a double fatal shooting on the city’s east side. (Provided Photos/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

The suspect was seen running away from the area of the shooting when law enforcement arrived to the scene. A short foot pursuit ensued, but the male got away from officers.

Just after 12:30 p.m. Monday, the suspect was taken into custody.

He has been charged with two counts of murder, one count of dangerous possession of a firearm, and one count of carrying a handgun without a license.

Court documents have identified the juvenile suspect in this case, however News 8 is withholding his name because he has not been charged as an adult.