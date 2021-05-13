Crime Watch 8

15-year-old charged with reckless homicide in 14-year-old boy’s March death

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 14-year-old boy’s death has been ruled a homicide and a 15-year-old has been arrested, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD officers were called on the night of March 10 to the 4000 block of E. 34th Street on reports of a person shot. There they found 14-year-old Ke’Sean Jones suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Jones was transported to Riley Hospital for Children where he later died from his injuries.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office on Thursday ruled Jones’s death as a homicide. IMPD on Thursday also announced a 15-year-old was arrested on April 27 in connection to Jones’s death.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has preliminarily charged the teen with reckless homicide.

Details about what led to the shooting have not been released.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.